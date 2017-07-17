Lightweighting, safety and styling are just some of the reasons behind the auto industry’s evolving material mix. New materials, new manufacturing methods and new joining techniques are enabling auto industry stakeholders to revisit vehicle construction and design. This Automotive World report is built around insight from OEMs and suppliers who discuss the merits of a multi-material approach.

In this report:

How to make a material impact on the cars of the future

Carbon fibre enables more than just lightweighting, says Daimler

Only the name remains – Ford on advances in auto grade metals

Safety ‘paramount’ to material development, says hot stamping specialist

Driverless cars may need plastic exteriors, says supplier

Next-gen aluminium integral to multi-material approach

Why your next car might be made from plastic

Auto industry strengthens its bond with structural adhesives

Small changes to tyre material make a big difference

Lightweight material repair costs could dent consumer satisfaction

‘Special report: The automotive material mix’ includes an industry overview written by Sven Dharmani and Mark Heidenreich of EY, and exclusive interviews with:

Paul Belanger , R&D Director, Gestamp North America

, R&D Director, Karl-Heinz Füller , Manager, Hybrid Material Concepts, Daimler

, Manager, Hybrid Material Concepts, Brian Krull , Global Director of Innovation, and Joe Laux , Director of Business Development and Advanced Engineering (EU) – Lightweight Composites, Magna Exteriors

, Global Director of Innovation, and , Director of Business Development and Advanced Engineering (EU) – Lightweight Composites, John Thomas , Director, Global Marketing, Automotive, Arconic

, Director, Global Marketing, Automotive, Jürgen Weseman , Manager, R&D Materials, Ford

, Manager, R&D Materials, Mike Siwajek , Head of R&D, Continental Structural Plastics

, Head of R&D, Eugenio Toccalino , Global Marketing Director, Dow Automotive

, Global Marketing Director, Andreas Topp, Vice President, and responsible for Material & Process Development & Industrialization Tires, Continental Tires

