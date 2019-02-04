The prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) at CES 2019 underlined its importance in all aspects of future technology; few would deny, however, that the autonomous vehicle (AV) is perhaps the area of technology most in need of successful AI development and implementation. When the driver isn’t human, a vehicle’s computational decision-making will need to be capable of assessing and reacting to unique situations and eventualities beyond those for which coding and algorithms exist.

This exclusive Automotive World report explores the development of AI for automated and autonomous vehicles, and some of the ways in which that technology can be applied.

In this report:

Executive summary

The road to automation is long – can AI help shorten the journey?

Major automakers partner up with tech players for all-important AI

Driverless cars still need a human touch

Deep learning to play crucial role in the future of mobility

How Human Perception AI could balance safety and entertainment in AVs

Processing power progress leapfrogs AI development

How important will AI and emotions be for the AV?

AI leader cultivates cross-industry innovation

Suppliers forge the relationship between AI and sensors

Interview: Alden Woodrow, Chief Executive, Ike

‘Special report: Artificial intelligence and the autonomous vehicle’ provides insight from a range of leading automotive industry stakeholders and experts, including:

AEye

Affectiva

Allegro.ai

Aptiv

Center for Automotive Research (CAR)

Harman

Ike

Navigant Research

Nvidia

Oliver Wyman

ZF

…