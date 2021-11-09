Russia’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2025 and beyond

This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in Russia in the period 2021 to 2025, and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: Russia LV demand (000s) 2004-2020
- Figure 2: Change in sales (000s) by brand, Russia LVs, 2020 -v- 2019
- Figure 3: Change in share (pts) by brand, Russia LVs, 2020 -v- 2019
- Figure 4: GDP forecasts
- Figure 5: Russia LV demand, 2004-2025
- Figure 6: Russia HV demand (000s) 2010-2020
- Figure 7: 2020 HV market shares by brand, Russia (%)
- Figure 8: Russia HV demand, 2010-2025
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Russia’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2025
- Recent LV demand
- LV Market characteristics
- Market shares
- Economic outlook
- Outlook for LV demand
- Russia’s HV market
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in Russia – the industry perspective
- Uncertainty clouds recovery for Russian automakers
- Russian EV boom hides weak state of market
- Russia plants the seeds for future commercial AV mobility services
- Russia’s truck market braces for another torrid period
- Russia remains a shared mobility success story
- Local expertise can maximise connected vehicle potential
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2016-2020)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2021-2025)
