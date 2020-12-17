The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2021

The latest Automotive World new vehicle market outlook report discusses the light vehicle and truck demand in 2021

   December 17, 2020
The world's new vehicle market: outlook for 2021

The 2021 edition of Automotive World’s annual forward-looking global vehicle market report examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy truck demand, and presents an outlook for the global automotive and commercial vehicle industries in 2021.

Table of contents

List of figures

  • Figure 1: Global LV demand 1995-2021
  • Figure 2: LV demand by region, 2016-2020
  • Figure 3: Change in LV demand (units), 2020(f) -v- 2019
  • Figure 4: Change in LV demand (%), 2020(f) -v- 2019
  • Figure 5: World demand for >6t trucks
  • Figure 6: >6t truck demand by region
  • Figure 7: GDP forecasts

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Light vehicle demand

Chapter 2: Truck demand

Chapter 3: Economic outlook

Close
Close