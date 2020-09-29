Russia’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2024 and beyond

Automotive World looks at Russia's market for new vehicles over the five years to 2024, and the way the region is approaching next-generation mobility

   September 29, 2020
Russia’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2024 and beyond

This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in Russia in the period 2020 to 2024, and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.

Table of contents

List of figures

  • Figure 1: Russia LV demand (000s) 2004-2019
  • Figure 2: Russia LV sales (000s) Top-3 segments
  • Figure 3: Russia LV sales (000s) Next-3 segments
  • Figure 4: Change in sales (000s) by brand, Russia LVs, 2019 -v- 2018
  • Figure 5: Change in share (pts) by brand, Russia LVs, 2019 -v- 2018
  • Figure 6: Russia LV demand, 2004-2024
  • Figure 7: Russia HV demand (000s) 2010-2019
  • Figure 8: 2019 HV market shares by brand, Russia (%)
  • Figure 9: Russia HV demand, 2010-2024

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Russia’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2024

  • Recent LV demand
  • LV Market characteristics
  • Market shares
  • Covid-19 & economic outlook
  • Outlook for LV demand
  • Russia’s HV market
  • Outlook for HV demand

Chapter 2: Future mobility in Russia – the industry perspective

Appendix (Excel)

  • Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2015-2019)
  • Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2020-2024)

