Russia’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2024 and beyond

This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in Russia in the period 2020 to 2024, and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: Russia LV demand (000s) 2004-2019
- Figure 2: Russia LV sales (000s) Top-3 segments
- Figure 3: Russia LV sales (000s) Next-3 segments
- Figure 4: Change in sales (000s) by brand, Russia LVs, 2019 -v- 2018
- Figure 5: Change in share (pts) by brand, Russia LVs, 2019 -v- 2018
- Figure 6: Russia LV demand, 2004-2024
- Figure 7: Russia HV demand (000s) 2010-2019
- Figure 8: 2019 HV market shares by brand, Russia (%)
- Figure 9: Russia HV demand, 2010-2024
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Russia’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2024
- Recent LV demand
- LV Market characteristics
- Market shares
- Covid-19 & economic outlook
- Outlook for LV demand
- Russia’s HV market
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in Russia – the industry perspective
- COVID-19 hits Russian market hard, but future mobility remains a priority
- After a slow start, Russia takes aim at vast EV uptake
- Russian cities fertile ground for new mobility services, particularly shared mobility
- Russia’s truck market holds strong, eyes future growth post-COVID
- Significant work remains on prepping Russia’s autonomous future
- Russian automakers eye 2021 recovery
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2015-2019)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2020-2024)
…
