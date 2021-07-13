India’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2025 and beyond

Automotive World looks at India’s new vehicle market over the five years to 2025 and the way the country is approaching next-generation mobility

India's new vehicle market: prospects to 2025 and beyond




This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in India from 2021 to 2025 and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.

Table of contents

List of figures

  • Figure 1: Indian LV demand 1995-2020
  • Figure 2: India's vehicle purchase tax rates
  • Figure 3: LV market shares by brand, India 2020
  • Figure 4: GDP forecasts
  • Figure 5: Indian LV demand, 1995-2025
  • Figure 6: Indian MHCV demand 2001-2020
  • Figure 7: Indian MHCV demand change & GDP growth, 2001-2020
  • Figure 8: India, MHCV market share by brand, 2020 (%)
  • Figure 9: India HV demand, 2001-2025

Executive summary

Chapter 1: India’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2025

  • LV demand
  • Market characteristics
  • Market shares
  • Economic outlook
  • Outlook for LV demand
  • Recent MHCV demand & market characteristics
  • HV market shares
  • Outlook for HV demand

Chapter 2: Future mobility in India – the industry perspective

Appendix (Excel)

  • Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2016-2020)
  • Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2021-2025)

