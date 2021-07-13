India’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2025 and beyond

This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in India from 2021 to 2025 and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: Indian LV demand 1995-2020
- Figure 2: India's vehicle purchase tax rates
- Figure 3: LV market shares by brand, India 2020
- Figure 4: GDP forecasts
- Figure 5: Indian LV demand, 1995-2025
- Figure 6: Indian MHCV demand 2001-2020
- Figure 7: Indian MHCV demand change & GDP growth, 2001-2020
- Figure 8: India, MHCV market share by brand, 2020 (%)
- Figure 9: India HV demand, 2001-2025
Executive summary
Chapter 1: India’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2025
- LV demand
- Market characteristics
- Market shares
- Economic outlook
- Outlook for LV demand
- Recent MHCV demand & market characteristics
- HV market shares
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in India – the industry perspective
- India’s automakers recovering from COVID-19
- How is India prepping for an EV future?
- Indian start-ups focused on connectivity and two and three-wheeler EVs
- Could electric bikes be India’s route to zero emissions mobility?
- Compact SUVs will secure growth for Indian OEMs
- India’s CV segment poised for post-COVID growth, says DICV’s CEO
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2016-2020)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2021-2025)
