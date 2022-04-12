Europe’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2026 and beyond

This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in Europe in the period 2022 to 2026, and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: European LV demand 2002-2021
- Figure 2: Change in LV demand, 2021-v-2020 (000 units)
- Figure 3: Change in LV demand, 2021-v-2020 (%)
- Figure 4: New reg’s by fuel type, PC only, 2018-21 (000 units)
- Figure 5: Change in sales by fuel type, PC only, 2021 -v- 2020 (%)
- Figure 6: Share of BEVs by market (PC only) 2021 (%)
- Figure 7: LV market shares (%) by brand, Europe 2020 & 2021 (1 of 2)
- Figure 8: LV market shares (%) by brand, Europe 2020 & 2021 (2 of 2)
- Figure 9: EU intention to buy a car within the next 12 months
- Figure 10: European LV demand, 2002-2026
- Figure 11: European HV demand 2006-2021
- Figure 12: National shares of European HV market, 2021
- Figure 13: Europe, HV share by brand, 2021 (%)
- Figure 14: Europe HV demand, 2006-2026
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Europe’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2026
- Recent light vehicle (LV) demand
- Fuel mix
- Market and model shares
- Economic outlook
- LV Outlook
- Recent heavy vehicle demand & characteristics of key markets
- HV market shares
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in Europe – the industry perspective
- European road safety set for connectivity boost
- Cross-compatible charging networks could drive further EV adoption
- Mercedes’ L3 liability acceptance offers clarity and new questions
- EVs become cash cows for European automakers
- Could Russian sanctions improve European auto manufacturing?
- Is the writing on the wall for Europe’s PHEV market?
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2017-2021)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2022-2026)
