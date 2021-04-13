Europe’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2025 and beyond

This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in Europe in the period 2021 to 2025, and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: European LV demand 2002-2020
- Figure 2: Change in LV demand, 2020-v-2019 (%)
- Figure 3: Change in LV demand, 2020-v-2019 (000 units)
- Figure 4: New registrations by fuel type, PC only, 2018-2020 (000 units)
- Figure 5: Change in sales by fuel type, PC only, 2020-v-2019 (%)
- Figure 6: Share of BEVs by market (PC only) 2020 (%)
- Figure 7: LV market shares (%) by brand, Europe 2019 & 2020 (1)
- Figure 8: LV market shares (%) by brand, Europe 2019 & 2020 (2)
- Figure 9: EU intention to buy a car within the next 12 months (% of positive responses)
- Figure 10: European LV demand, 2002-2025
- Figure 11: European HV demand 2006-2020
- Figure 12: National shares of European HV market, 2020
- Figure 13: Europe, HV share by brand, 2020 (%)
- Figure 14: Europe HV demand, 2006-2025
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Europe’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2025
-
- Recent light vehicle (LV) demand
- Fuel mix
- Market and model shares
- Economic outlook
- LV Outlook
- Recent heavy vehicle demand and characteristics of key markets
- HV market shares
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in Europe – the industry perspective
- Europe’s car market to see gradual recovery, says VDA
- Electric buses have a business case, but continued support is necessary
- Could 2021 be a critical moment in Europe’s EV transition?
- Europe ‘by far’ the global leader in road safety, says Euro NCAP
- Euro 7 looms, with ambitions to police emissions beyond the lab
- Authorities eager to rein in Europe’s shared mobility sector
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2016-2020)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2021-2025)
