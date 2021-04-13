Europe’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2025 and beyond

Automotive World looks at Europe’s new vehicle market over the five years to 2025, and the way the region is approaching next-generation mobility

   April 13, 2021
This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle (LV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HV) sectors in Europe in the period 2021 to 2025, and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.

Table of contents

List of figures

  • Figure 1: European LV demand 2002-2020
  • Figure 2: Change in LV demand, 2020-v-2019 (%)
  • Figure 3: Change in LV demand, 2020-v-2019 (000 units)
  • Figure 4: New registrations by fuel type, PC only, 2018-2020 (000 units)
  • Figure 5: Change in sales by fuel type, PC only, 2020-v-2019 (%)
  • Figure 6: Share of BEVs by market (PC only) 2020 (%)
  • Figure 7: LV market shares (%) by brand, Europe 2019 & 2020 (1)
  • Figure 8: LV market shares (%) by brand, Europe 2019 & 2020 (2)
  • Figure 9: EU intention to buy a car within the next 12 months (% of positive responses)
  • Figure 10: European LV demand, 2002-2025
  • Figure 11: European HV demand 2006-2020
  • Figure 12: National shares of European HV market, 2020
  • Figure 13: Europe, HV share by brand, 2020 (%)
  • Figure 14: Europe HV demand, 2006-2025

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Europe’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2025

    • Recent light vehicle (LV) demand
    • Fuel mix
    • Market and model shares
    • Economic outlook
    • LV Outlook
    • Recent heavy vehicle demand and characteristics of key markets
    • HV market shares
    • Outlook for HV demand

Chapter 2: Future mobility in Europe – the industry perspective

Appendix (Excel)

  • Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2016-2020)
  • Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2021-2025)

