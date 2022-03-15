China’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2026 and beyond

In this report, Automotive World first explores the near-term outlook for light and heavy vehicles, with commentary on the economic situation in which China’s automakers and suppliers are currently operating, and a closer look at the light vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle sectors.
The second section of the report, ‘Future mobility in China—the industry perspective’ examines the issues facing companies seeking to transform mobility and transportation in China.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: GDP forecasts
- Figure 2: China, urban households’ disposable income per capita, 2006-2021
- Figure 3: China: PC demand 2010-21
- Figure 4: Chinese sales of IC-powered cars by engine displacement
- Figure 5: China battery-electric PC sales (000 units)
- Figure 6: Market shares of IC and battery-electric cars, China
- Figure 7: Vehicle ownership and GDP per capita, China & various markets, 2020
- Figure 8: LV sales per 1,000 people, China and various markets, 2020
- Figure 9: Sales by brand, China PCs, 2021
- Figure 10: Change in share by brand, China PCs, 2021 -v- 2020
- Figure 11: China LV demand, 2018-2026
- Figure 12: China HV sales, 2010-2021
- Figure 13: China HV sales by segment, 2021
- Figure 14: China, HV sector shares by segment, 2014-2021
- Figure 15: China HV (truck & bus) market shares, 2021
- Figure 16: China road tractor market shares, 2021
- Figure 17: China HV demand, 2010-2026 (000)
- Figure 18: Chinese GDP growth in absolute and relative terms
Executive summary
Chapter 1: China’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2026
- Economic outlook
- Recent light vehicle (LV) demand
- LV market characteristics
- PC market shares
- Outlook for LV demand
- China's heavy vehicle (HV) market
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in China – the industry perspective
- China to attract new investors with FCEV push
- China edging closer to autonomous vehicle dominance
- China could become the world’s leading automotive R&D market
- Western OEMs to boost Chinese presence
- Battery swapping has democratised EV ownership for Chinese consumers
- Electric autonomous trucking maturing well in China
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2017-2021)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2022-2026)
