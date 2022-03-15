China’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2026 and beyond

In this report, Automotive World first explores the near-term outlook for light and heavy vehicles, with commentary on the economic situation in which China’s automakers and suppliers are currently operating, and a closer look at the light vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle sectors.

The second section of the report, ‘Future mobility in China—the industry perspective’ examines the issues facing companies seeking to transform mobility and transportation in China.

Table of contents

List of figures

Figure 1: GDP forecasts

Figure 2: China, urban households’ disposable income per capita, 2006-2021

Figure 3: China: PC demand 2010-21

Figure 4: Chinese sales of IC-powered cars by engine displacement

Figure 5: China battery-electric PC sales (000 units)

Figure 6: Market shares of IC and battery-electric cars, China

Figure 7: Vehicle ownership and GDP per capita, China & various markets, 2020

Figure 8: LV sales per 1,000 people, China and various markets, 2020

Figure 9: Sales by brand, China PCs, 2021

Figure 10: Change in share by brand, China PCs, 2021 -v- 2020

Figure 11: China LV demand, 2018-2026

Figure 12: China HV sales, 2010-2021

Figure 13: China HV sales by segment, 2021

Figure 14: China, HV sector shares by segment, 2014-2021

Figure 15: China HV (truck & bus) market shares, 2021

Figure 16: China road tractor market shares, 2021

Figure 17: China HV demand, 2010-2026 (000)

Figure 18: Chinese GDP growth in absolute and relative terms

Executive summary

Chapter 1: China’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2026

Economic outlook

Recent light vehicle (LV) demand

LV market characteristics

PC market shares

Outlook for LV demand

China's heavy vehicle (HV) market

Outlook for HV demand

Chapter 2: Future mobility in China – the industry perspective

Appendix (Excel)