India’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2022

India has long been an attractive and challenging prospect for the global automakers. Two and three-wheelers offer opportunity and challenge to car manufacturers seeking to grow car sales. For customers, the cost of motoring is often too high, even at entry level; and for automakers, regulations add a further challenge.

That said, India is generally supportive of the automotive industry, and four mainstream brands – Kia, Peugeot, Citroen and MG – will soon (re-)enter the market. By contrast, BharatBenz, Daimler’s local brand, presents the only serious challenge to Tata and Ashok Leyland in the HV sector.

India’s LV market reached a fresh peak last year of over 3.7 million units, and at almost 430,000 units, HV demand was also up, with the two sectors’ positive momentum continuing during 2018. The country’s economic outlook is good, and so is the outlook for both vehicle sectors, although growth is expected to slow at the turn of the decade when new emission standards come into force.

This exclusive Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the light vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle sectors in India in 2018 and through to 2022.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Light vehicle (LV) demand

Chapter 2: Market characteristics

Chapter 3: Market shares

Chapter 4: Economic outlook

Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand

Chapter 6: Recent HV demand & market characteristics

Chapter 7: HV market shares

Chapter 8: Outlook for HV demand

Appendix (Excel) Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2013-2017) Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2018-2022)



…