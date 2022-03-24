Honda Motor Company: Strategy and performance update – 2022 edition

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of Honda Motor Company.
The study contains an overview of the company, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, product development and brand strategies.
Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of Honda Motor Company’s light vehicle future model plans.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Company overview
- Chapter 2: Sales, product development & brand strategy
- Chapter 3: Production developments & outlook
- Appendices (excel)
- Model plans
- Production by brand and model (2017-2021)
- Production forecasts by brand and model (2022-2026)
