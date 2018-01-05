Guide to the automotive world in 2018

What does 2018 hold for the global automotive industry? This annual publication – available exclusively to Automotive World subscribers – features a mix of interviews with and articles by top global automotive industry analysts and consultants.
As usual, the ‘Guide to the automotive world…’ includes a calendar of global automotive industry events in the coming year, and unique insight and analysis in the form of interviews and contributed articles.
In this report:
- Preface: The automotive world in 2018: a certainty of uncertainty by Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World
- Calendar of global automotive industry events
- Global light vehicle market reaches a crossroads by Vittoria Ferraris, Director, Sector Lead Automotive & Capital Goods, S&P Global Ratings
- Expect OEMs to push mobility trend in 2018 by Adela Spulber, Transportation Systems Analyst, US Center for Automotive Research (CAR)
- European truck market buoyant, but industry weary of regulations by Anil Valsan, Lead Analyst, Global Automotive & Transportation, EY
- Three key challenges for Europe’s auto industry in 2018 by Ian Henry, Director, AutoAnalysis
- Spanish LV market to grow 4% in 2018 – ANFAC by Adolfo Randulfe, Communications Director, ANFAC
- Promising trends suggest continued Russian LV recovery in 2018 by Arturs Smilkstins, Principal and Automotive Practice leader, Boston Consulting Group in Moscow
- Localisation, pricing and subsidy cuts challenge Russian auto in 2018 by Maxim Malkov, Director, Global Strategy Group, KPMG Russia
- Logistics operators call for Brexit talks to address border chaos by James Hookham, Deputy Chief Executive, Freight Transport Association (FTA)
- Electric car race to drive automotive M&A in 2018 by Joao Grando, Jonathan Klonowski and Frederik Pedersen, Mergermarket
- US car sales to decline in 2018, ending 7-year growth streak by Eric Ibara, Director of Residual Value, Kelley Blue Book
- Optimism on the rise as suppliers in North America approach 2018 by Mike Jackson, Executive Director, Strategy and Research, Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA)
- Positive trends to feed significant Class 8 market growth in 2018 by Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research
- Dismantling trade barriers crucial for Japan’s auto industry in 2018 by Ana Nicholls, Managing Editor – Industry Briefing, The Economist Intelligence Unit
- China could cement status as EV leader in 2018 by Markus Pfefferer, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Ducker Worldwide
- Growth predicted in 2018 as Brazil’s long night finally ends by Julian Semple, Senior Consultant, Carcon Automotive
- South America’s versatile markets show more promise for 2018 by Ricardo Bacellar, Brazil Head of Automotive, KPMG
- Auto industry integral to India’s great leap forward in 2018 by Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse
- ASEAN giants to return to growth in 2018 by Anna-Marie Baisden, Head of Autos Research, BMI Research
- ‘Flattish’ growth in 2018 the most optimistic outlook for Korean auto industry by JunHong Park, Director, Corporate Ratings – Asia Pacific, S&P Global
- Eight auto tech predictions for 2018 by Nick Gill, Chairman of Global Automotive Sector, Capgemini
