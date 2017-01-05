 Guide to the automotive world in 2017

What does 2017 hold for the global automotive industry? This annual publication – available exclusively to Automotive World subscribers – features a mix of interviews with and articles by top global automotive industry analysts and consultants.
As usual, the ‘Guide to the automotive world…’ includes a calendar of global automotive industry events in the coming year, and unique insight from:
In this report:
- Foreword by Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World
- Calendar of global automotive industry events
- Auto industry stakeholders: are you ready for 2017? By Randy Miller, Global Automotive and Transportation Sector Leader, EY
- New sources of disruption ahead for the global auto industry By Eric Tanguy, Senior Director, Corporate Ratings, S&P Global Ratings
- Caution and vigilance essential in the global truck market of 2017 By Oliver Dixon, CV industry analyst
- Trump wildcard casts shade on US LV market in 2017 By Eric Ibara, Director of Residual Values, Kelley Blue Book
- US HD truck market slowdown to continue in 2017 – ACT Research By Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research
- North American auto suppliers brace for a difficult 2017 By Charles Chesborough, Executive Director, Strategy & Research and Senior Economist, OESA
- European auto suppliers call for smarter regulation in 2017 By Amalia Di Stefano, Acting Chief Executive, European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA)
- South Korea’s auto market in 2017: continued weak growth, says S&P By Sangyun Han, Director, Lead Analyst, Korea Corporate Ratings, S&P Global
- Uncertainty in 2017 tempers potential for LV sales growth in EMEA By Sarwant Singh, Senior Partner, and Shwetha Surender, Programme Manager, Mobility, Automotive & Transportation, Frost & Sullivan
- Singapore slowdown makes way for other ASEAN auto industry stars By Anna-Marie Baisden, Head of Autos Research, BMI Research
- Challenges for European OEMs in 2017 and beyond By Ian Henry, Director, AutoAnalysis
- Interview: Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)
- Critical but stable: 2017 could see the start of Brazil’s slow recovery By Julian Semple, Senior Consultant, Carcon Automotive
- Demonetisation won’t derail India’s auto industry success story in 2017 By Abdul Majeed, Partner, PwC India
- Japan’s auto industry needs Olympian effort to return to former glory By Ana Nicholls, Managing Editor, The Economist Intelligence Unit
- Affordable auto financing essential for OEM success in Africa By Indraneel Bardhan, Managing Partner, EOS Intelligence
- Slower growth and uncertainty ahead for China in 2017 By Xavier Boucherat, Correspondent, Automotive World
- Gov’t support in 2017 essential for the future of S. Africa’s auto industry By Renai Moothilal, Executive Director, NAACAM
- Russian vehicle market in 2017 hinges on oil price performance By Alexander Klimnov, Analyst, Autostat
- S. America’s auto industry in 2017: Chile, Columbia and Peru looking good By Ricardo Bacella, Relationship Director for the Automotive Industry, KPMG Brazil
