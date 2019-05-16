The Global Vehicle Assembly Plant Database – 2019 edition contains production data for nearly 60 vehicle groups, 150 brands and over 1,100 models. It includes light (<3.5t GVW) and heavy (>3.5t GVW) vehicles.

Numerous entries have been added to or deleted from the database for the 2019 edition, reflecting new plants, new brands entering production at existing plants or plant closures.

The data file contains all automaker groups with global light vehicle production in excess of 500,000upa and many low-volume producers.

It also includes the major heavy truck producers.

Production data is provided by plant for 2017 and 2018. Notes are also provided of key plants due to open in 2018 or later. The data can be filtered by region, country, location, automaker group and brand.

The database includes assembly plants which assemble kits produced by mother plants. For the most part, such assembly operations are noted, but there may be exceptions, and there are several examples of plants which both assemble kits and undertake full production of some models. In order to arrive at the net production by an automaker, the assembly operations need to be excluded.

The plant locations refer to the commonly-used descriptions, but may be described differently in other sources.

The following groups are covered in the report:

Agrale

AM General

Anadolu Isuzu

Ashok Leyland

AvtoVAZ

AvtoZAZ

Beijing Auto / BAIC

BMW

Brilliance China

CAOA

Chang’an Automobile

Chery

CNH Industrial

CNHTC / Sinotruk

Daimler

Dennis

Dongfeng

FAW

FCA

Ferrari

Ford

Ford Otosan

GAZ

Geely

General Motors

Great Wall

Honda

Hyundai Motor

Indomobil

Iran Khodro

Isuzu

JAC

KamAZ

Lifan

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mazda

Mitsubishi Motors

Nanjun

Navistar

Nissan

Paccar

Perodua

Proton

PSA Group

Qingling Auto

Renault

SAIC

Saipa

Shaanxi

Subaru (formerly Fuji HI)

Suzuki

Tata Motors

Tatra

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo Trucks

Volvo-Eicher CV

Yulon

Zhidou

