 Ford Motor Company model plans and production outlook to 2021

Ford is undergoing a period of considerable change; a new CEO is in place to oversee the company’s transition from vehicle manufacturer to mobility company, with a major focus on electrification and automation. The world’s fifth-largest OEM in 2016, Ford produced 6.66 million units. As outlined in this report, output in 2017 and 2018 is expected to remain relatively subdued but to return to growth in 2019 thanks to several all-new models. By the end of the forecast period, production is expected to exceed 7 million units.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Company overview & strategic plan
- Chapter 2: Sales, product development and brand strategy
- Chapter 3: Production outlook
- Appendix (Excel)
- Ford Motor Company model plans
- Ford Motor Company production by brand and model (2012-2016)
- Ford Motor Company production forecasts by brand and model (2017-2021)
…
