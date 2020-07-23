The automaker data book – Q2 2020

Automotive World‘s ‘The automaker data book’ is an essential source of information for anyone with an interest in the operational activities of the world’s major light vehicle (LV) makers and the markets in which they operate.
This report includes the following:
- Quarterly financial results, updates and analysis of recent activities of the world’s top 17 LV makers
- Current year forecasts for global LV demand by region
- Year-to-date change in new LV registrations for Top-40 markets
- Annual new LV registration data at Region/ Market/ Group/ Brand level for all 55 markets
- Annual new LV registration data at Region/ Market/ Segment level for all 55 markets
- Data on the top-50 best-selling models is available for all 55 markets
- Annual LV production data by Region / Market / Group / Brand / Model is shown for 40 producing countries
Table of contents:
List of figures
- Figure 1: Change in LV demand by region, Jan-May 2020 v- yr ago (units 000s)
- Figure 2: BMW results
- Figure 3: Daimler results
- Figure 4: FCA results
- Figure 5: Ford results
- Figure 6: GM results
- Figure 7: Honda results
- Figure 8: Hyundai Motor results
- Figure 9: Mazda results
- .Figure 10: Mitsubishi Motor results
- Figure 11: Nissan results
- Figure 12: PSA results
- Figure 13: Renault results
- Figure 14: Subaru results
- Figure 15: Suzuki results
- Figure 16: Tesla results
- Figure 17: Toyota results
- Figure 18: VW results
Summary
Company updates
- BMW Group
- Daimler
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- Honda Motor Company
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- Nissan Motor Company
- PSA Group
- Renault Automobile
- Subaru
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Tesla
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen Group
Appendix (Excel)
- Global new registration data
- Global production data
…
