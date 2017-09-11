Cars and trucks all have them, yet they’re all very different – in terms of looks, size, weight, material and even purpose. For something so ubiquitous, the design, development and production of a vehicle wheel is complex and challenging.

This Automotive World special report presents the views of suppliers and OEMs on developments in car and truck wheel technology.

In this report:

Volvo on the (r)evolving art of wheel design

Play as a team when developing new wheels, says SEAT

OEM-supplier relationship crucial to wheel development success

Wheels – the perfect application for carbon fibre?

Wheel bearings – out of sight, but not out of mind for future mobility

Truck industry eyes full-scale transition to aluminium wheels

Can the auto industry afford to ignore the magnesium wheel?

OEMs, prepare for a steel wheel renaissance – supplier

Two become one – supplier turns the wheel into a brake system

Bigger, lighter, stronger – auto industry has its say on future of wheel design

‘Special report: Developments in wheel technology’ features exclusive interviews with:

Maximilian Missoni , Vice President Exterior Design, Volvo Cars

, Vice President Exterior Design, Joan Roig , Head of Chassis Development, SEAT

, Head of Chassis Development, Chris Reyner , Technical Director, Rimstock

, Technical Director, Brett Gass , Executive Director, Carbon Revolution

, Executive Director, Fredrik Larsson , Head of Strategy and Technology Development, Automotive, SKF

, Head of Strategy and Technology Development, Automotive, Tom McGann , Global Director of Marketing for Wheel and Transportation Products, Arconic

, Global Director of Marketing for Wheel and Transportation Products, Bill Koenig , Executive VP, MKW Alloy

, Executive VP, Ralf Duning , Head of Engineering, Maxion Wheels

, Head of Engineering, Paul Linhoff, Head of Brake Pre-Development, Chassis & Safety Business Unit, Continental

…