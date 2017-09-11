Cars and trucks all have them, yet they’re all very different – in terms of looks, size, weight, material and even purpose. For something so ubiquitous, the design, development and production of a vehicle wheel is complex and challenging.
This Automotive World special report presents the views of suppliers and OEMs on developments in car and truck wheel technology.
In this report:
- Volvo on the (r)evolving art of wheel design
- Play as a team when developing new wheels, says SEAT
- OEM-supplier relationship crucial to wheel development success
- Wheels – the perfect application for carbon fibre?
- Wheel bearings – out of sight, but not out of mind for future mobility
- Truck industry eyes full-scale transition to aluminium wheels
- Can the auto industry afford to ignore the magnesium wheel?
- OEMs, prepare for a steel wheel renaissance – supplier
- Two become one – supplier turns the wheel into a brake system
- Bigger, lighter, stronger – auto industry has its say on future of wheel design
‘Special report: Developments in wheel technology’ features exclusive interviews with:
- Maximilian Missoni, Vice President Exterior Design, Volvo Cars
- Joan Roig, Head of Chassis Development, SEAT
- Chris Reyner, Technical Director, Rimstock
- Brett Gass, Executive Director, Carbon Revolution
- Fredrik Larsson, Head of Strategy and Technology Development, Automotive, SKF
- Tom McGann, Global Director of Marketing for Wheel and Transportation Products, Arconic
- Bill Koenig, Executive VP, MKW Alloy
- Ralf Duning, Head of Engineering, Maxion Wheels
- Paul Linhoff, Head of Brake Pre-Development, Chassis & Safety Business Unit, Continental
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing