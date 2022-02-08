Brazil’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2026 and beyond

In this report, Automotive World first explores the near-term outlook for light and heavy vehicles, with commentary on the economic situation in which Brazil’s automakers and suppliers are currently operating, and a closer look at the light vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle sectors.
The second section of the report, ‘Future mobility in Brazil—the industry perspective’ examines the issues facing companies seeking to transform mobility and transportation in Brazil.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: Changes in GDP and LV demand, Brazil, 2005-2021
- Figure 2: Brazilian LV demand 1980-2021
- Figure 3: Vehicle ownership (LV+HV) and GDP per capita, Brazil and various markets
- Figure 4: LV sales per 1,000 people, Brazil and various markets, 2020
- Figure 5: Brazilian vehicle tax rates (%) in 2021
- Figure 6: LV market shares by brand, Brazil 2021
- Figure 7: Top-50 models 2021 (000s)
- Figure 8: Brazilian LV demand, 1980-2026 (000s)
- Figure 9: Brazilian HV demand 1980-2021
- Figure 10: Brazilian HV demand change & GDP growth, 1981-2021
- Figure 11: Heavy truck sales as proportion of total truck sales, 2001-2021
- Figure 12: Brazil HV sales by segment, 2017-2021
- Figure 13: Brazil, HV market share by brand, 2021 (%)
- Figure 14: Brazilian HV demand, 1980-2026 (000s)
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Brazil’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2026
- Economic outlook
- Recent light vehicle demand
- Market characteristics
- Market shares
- Outlook for LV demand
- Recent heavy vehicle (HV) demand & market characteristics
- HV market shares
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in Brazil – the industry perspective
- As Ford exits Brazil, one Chinese OEM bets billions
- What is needed to modernise Brazil’s logistics sector?
- Brazil must ramp-up its decarbonisation policymaking
- Rising fuel prices not enough to spark Brazil’s EV market
- Renault aims to Mobilize new mobility in Brazil
- Buses lead Brazil’s electric CV charge
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2017-2021)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2022-2026)
