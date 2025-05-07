Zoox recalls robotaxis after crash in Las Vegas

Amazon's self-driving unit Zoox has recalled 270 robotaxis following a collision involving one of its unoccupied vehicles and a passenger car on 8 April in Las Vegas. The recall addresses a software defect in the autonomous driving system that could cause the vehicles to misjudge the movement of other cars, increasing the risk of a crash taking place.
