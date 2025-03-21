Zoox recalls AVs for unexpected braking

US autonomous driving start-up Zoox has recalled 258 vehicles following instances of unexpected hard braking. In two separate instances, test vehicles were rear-ended by motorcycles after braking hard. The events happened back in 2024 and prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to open a Preliminary Evaluation in May of that year. Following an evaluation of in-house data and in consultation with NHTSA, Zoox has gone ahead and filed a Part 573 Safety Recall Report.