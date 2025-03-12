ZF tests SAE Level 4 autonomous driving across Germany

The focus of ZF Mobility Solutions’ autonomous driving tests will be applications in public transportation. By Stewart Burnett

ZF Mobility Solutions announced on 11 March 2025 that it has received authorisation from German regulatory body KBA to begin testing its highly advanced SAE Level 4 autonomous driving technology on public roads nationwide. This marks a notable step forwards for the automotive supplier giant’s autonomous technology, which was previously restricted to testing the technology in specified lower-risk areas.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/zf-tests-sae-level-4-autonomous-driving-across-germany/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here