ZF tests SAE Level 4 autonomous driving across Germany

ZF Mobility Solutions announced on 11 March 2025 that it has received authorisation from German regulatory body KBA to begin testing its highly advanced SAE Level 4 autonomous driving technology on public roads nationwide. This marks a notable step forwards for the automotive supplier giant’s autonomous technology, which was previously restricted to testing the technology in specified lower-risk areas.
