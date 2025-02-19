ZF brings next-gen steer-by-wire system to flagship Nio ET9

ZF’s steer-by-wire system is intended to help the electric vehicle brand achieve its autonomous driving ambitions. By Stewart Burnett

In one of the more high-profile implementations of steer-by-wire in automotive, Chinese automaker Nio will use ZF’s next-generation version of the technology in its flagship ET9 electric vehicle (EV). The automotive supplier has now entered series production of its steer-by-wire system for the EV, for which deliveries are scheduled to begin in March 2025.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/zf-brings-next-gen-steer-by-wire-system-to-flagship-nio-et9/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here