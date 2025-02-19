ZF brings next-gen steer-by-wire system to flagship Nio ET9

In one of the more high-profile implementations of steer-by-wire in automotive, Chinese automaker Nio will use ZF’s next-generation version of the technology in its flagship ET9 electric vehicle (EV). The automotive supplier has now entered series production of its steer-by-wire system for the EV, for which deliveries are scheduled to begin in March 2025.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?