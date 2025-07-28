Xpeng sticks with cameras, rejects LiDAR return reports

Xpeng is the only major automaker besides Tesla to attempt the camera-vision only approach to vehicle autonomy. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng has emphatically denied reports it would resume using LiDAR sensors, with Autonomous Driving Head Li Liyun dismissing the claims as “nonsense” in a screenshot shared by Vice President Yu Tao on Weibo. The executive warned that spreading such false information would result in action from Xpeng’s legal department and government authorities.

The denial followed a report by local media outlet Zhiwei, which cited a source close to LiDAR manufacturer RoboSense claiming that Xpeng might reintroduce the sensors due to “too many corner cases” in real-world driving. The report suggested hat Xpeng would maintain pure vision for SAE Level 3 autonomy but add LiDAR redundancy for Level 4 systems.

Xpeng is relatively unique in its camera vision-only approach, with the only other major brand taking such an approach famously being Tesla. The automaker abandoned LiDAR starting with its P7+ sedan in November 2024, adopting a camera-only approach similar to the aforementioned’s Full Self-Driving system. The company subsequently launched multiple models eschewing multiple sensors, including updated versions of its G6 and G9 SUVs, the X9 MPV, Mona M03 Max, and the new G7, all utilising its Eagle Eye camera technology instead.