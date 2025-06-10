Xpeng G7 “AI car” debuts in-house chip, ditching Nvidia

Xpeng’s G7 combines a Turing AI chip with Huawei’s AR display to compete with Tesla’s Model Y in the CN¥,250,000 price range. By Stewart Burnett

Xpeng is about to unveil its G7 mid-size SUV, marking the debut of the Chinese automaker's self-developed Turing AI chip and positioning the vehicle as the first "AI car" with Level 3 computational ability. The SUV will also debut Huawei’s recently-unveiled augmented reality heads-up display, with computing power roughly equivalent to three Nvidia Orin X chips.

