Xiaomi’s sophomore EV YU7 will have a range of up to 820 km

Xiaomi’s YU7 will challenge Tesla’s Model Y with a significantly higher range across all variants, and a potentially lower price. By Stewart Burnett

A new filing included in the latest regulatory catalogue of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has revealed more information about Xiaomi’s second electric vehicle model, the YU7. Two core variants are planned, one single-motor with a range of up to 820 km, and a dual-motor with a range of up to 760km.

