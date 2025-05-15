Xiaomi SU7 sales enter tailspin amid growing scandals

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has reported a sharp decline in SU7 vehicle sales over the past three weeks, with weekly figures dropping from 7,200 to 5,200 units as of 12 May. Despite the downturn—which is largely attributable to a backlash over various aspects of the car’s safety—the SU7 remains the top-selling car in China across all vehicle types and powertrains.
