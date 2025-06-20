Xiaomi secures Beijing land plot for EV/SDV expansion

As some Chinese automakers warn of overcapacity problems, Xiaomi expands to address its lengthy order book. By Stewart Burnett

Xiaomi subsidiary Xiaomi Jingxi Technology has won a tender for a 485,134-square-metre plot of land near its existing electric vehicle (EV) factory in Beijing for CN¥635m (US$88m), positioning the automaker among a small handful of compatriot brands that have been approved for capacity expansion. The lease will run for 50 years and covers land adjacent to Xiaomi's existing 531,130-square-metre second-phase EV site, which it secured the rights to in July 2024 for CN¥842m.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/xiaomi-secures-beijing-land-plot-for-ev-sdv-expansion/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here