Xiaomi plans to sell EVs overseas by 2027

President of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi, Lu Weibing, indicated at Barcelona’s MWC 2025 trade event that his company could begin selling electric vehicles (EV) in overseas markets by 2027. Lu told reporters that, after MWC 2025 had concluded, he would visit various European countries, inspect their car markets and assess how Chinese brands are performing there to help inform his decision.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?