Xiaomi plans to sell EVs overseas by 2027

Xiaomi’s international expansion plans hinge on first gaining a foothold in the Chinese market, which it appears to have now achieved. By Stewart Burnett

President of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi, Lu Weibing, indicated at Barcelona’s MWC 2025 trade event that his company could begin selling electric vehicles (EV) in overseas markets by 2027. Lu told reporters that, after MWC 2025 had concluded, he would visit various European countries, inspect their car markets and assess how Chinese brands are performing there to help inform his decision. 

