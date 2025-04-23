Xiaomi denies reports of YU7 delay over safety concerns

Xiaomi has refuted claims of a delay in the launch of its second key model, the YU7 electric SUV, maintaining that the vehicle will debut as planned in either June or July of 2025. Wang Hua, Xiaomi's Public Relations Chief, confirmed via his Weibo account that the schedule remains unchanged, countering a 23 April 2025 report by Bloomberg suggesting a recent fatal crash had stalled launch plans.
