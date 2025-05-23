Xiaomi debuts its Model Y challenger, the YU7

Xiaomi has officially debuted the YU7, a mid-to-large-size electric SUV positioned as a direct competitor to Tesla’s Model Y in China’s hyper-competitive electric vehicle (EV) market. Featuring advanced software and a large range—as high as 835 km in rear-wheel drive (RWD)—the YU7 is set to further chip away at Tesla’s waning market share in the country.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?