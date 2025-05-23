Xiaomi debuts its Model Y challenger, the YU7

Xiaomi’s star is fast rising in China with plans for global expansion, while Tesla appears to be faltering. By Stewart Burnett

Xiaomi has officially debuted the YU7, a mid-to-large-size electric SUV positioned as a direct competitor to Tesla’s Model Y in China’s hyper-competitive electric vehicle (EV) market. Featuring advanced software and a large range—as high as 835 km in rear-wheel drive (RWD)—the YU7 is set to further chip away at Tesla’s waning market share in the country.

