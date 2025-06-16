Xiaomi brings launch of software-driven YU7 forward to June

Xiaomi moves up the YU7’s debut to coincide with the launch of its Pad 7S Pro tablet as software takes the front seat. By Stewart Burnett

Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun announced the company has moved its YU7 e-SUV launch forward from July to late June, positioning the vehicle as a direct competitor with Tesla’s Model Y. The Chinese technology giant will simultaneously debut the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro tablet featuring its proprietary Xring O1 chip, featuring smart integration features with the tech giant’s vehicles.

