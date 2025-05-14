WSJ: Baidu plans robotaxi market entry in Europe

Baidu joins a growing number of Chinese autonomous driving firms expanding into Europe. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese tech giant Baidu is preparing to bring its Apollo Go robotaxi service to Europe, with initial testing set to begin in Switzerland by the end of this year, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal. The Chinese tech giant is also planning a separate rollout in Turkey, marking its latest foray into overseas expansion as competition in the nascent robotaxi segment heats up. 

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/wsj-baidu-plans-robotaxi-market-entry-in-europe/

