WSJ: AV truck firm TuSimple sent US trade secrets to China

Former self-driving truck startup TuSimple—now a generative AI firm called CreateAI—transferred sensitive autonomous driving data to Chinese partners after signing a US national security agreement barring such transfers, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The company sent technical blueprints to Beijing-owned truck manufacturer Foton just one week removed from its 2022 promise to US regulators it would stop sharing technology with Chinese entities.
