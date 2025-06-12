Windrose R700 challenges Tesla Semi with 578-mile haul

Windrose is positioning itself against Western e-truck makers through superior range, faster charging, and competitive pricing. By Stewart Burnett

In a new video shared on its official YouTube channel, Chinese truck manufacturer Windrose has demonstrated its R700 semi e-truck's capabilities with a 578-mile round-trip hauling 75,000 pounds across California's I-10 corridor. Showcasing technology that rivals or exceeds Western competitors, the Class-8 truck's 729 KW/h battery pack and 1,045 hp e-motors completed the Colton-to-Buckeye route without incident.

