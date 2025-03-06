WeRide, Renault launch SAE Level 4 robobus service in France

The development marks the first deployment of WeRide’s autonomous driving technology for commercial purposes in Europe. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide has partnered with Renault, Macif, and Beti Automated Mobility to begin the deployment of fully driverless robobuses in France. From 10 March 2025 onwards, the SAE Level 4 autonomous mobility service will be available for regular paid journeys, albeit on a restricted 3.3 km route in Drôme spanning the Rovaltain business park to the Valence TGV station.

