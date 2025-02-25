WeRide gains approval for its next-gen robotaxi in China

WeRide will soon begin commercial deployment of its latest-generation GXR robotaxi in Beijing, while Tesla struggles to gain approval. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese autonomous ride hailing start-up WeRide announced on 24 February 2025 that it had received approval to launch its latest-generation model, the GXR, for fully unmanned commercial robotaxi services in Beijing. This will be the GXR’s first large-scale commercial deployment in China following a prior launch in the United Arab Emirates in September 2024.

