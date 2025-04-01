WeRide: autonomous driving “profitable” within five years

In a new interview with The Financial Times, Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide expressed its hopes of becoming profitable within the next five years. At the same time, it warned that full commercialisation remains dependent on as-yet-unrealised advancements in self-driving technology, and that uncertainty over international regulations governing robotaxis could jeopardise this timeframe.
