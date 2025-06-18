Waymo’s latest California expansion goes live

Waymo’s latest expansion in its home state of California went live on 17 June, bringing its total coverage of the state to some 250 square kilometres. The expansion sees the Alphabet-owned ride-hailing firm enter new parts of Silicon Valley and the wider San Francisco peninsula, including Brisbane, San Bruno, Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and South San Francisco.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?