Waymo’s latest California expansion goes live

Waymo now covers 250 square kilometres of its home state, with San Jose and eventually San Francisco International Airport still to come. By Stewart Burnett

Waymo’s latest expansion in its home state of California went live on 17 June, bringing its total coverage of the state to some 250 square kilometres. The expansion sees the Alphabet-owned ride-hailing firm enter new parts of Silicon Valley and the wider San Francisco peninsula, including Brisbane, San Bruno, Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and South San Francisco.

