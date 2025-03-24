Waymo’s former CEO criticises Tesla’s robotaxi plans 

Former Waymo Chief Executive and present Rivian Board Member, John Krafcik, has fired shots at Tesla, claiming the electric vehicle maker is unprepared to meet the realities of real-world robotaxi deployment. “Tesla has aspired to compete with Waymo for nearly ten years, but they still don't,” he told Business Insider, adding: “They're a car company with a driver-assist system. They haven't delivered a single fully autonomous revenue-generating ride yet, something Waymo is already doing a million times a month.”