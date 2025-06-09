Waymo robotaxis destroyed in LA protests, service suspended

Waymo said it would suspend services “out of an abundance of caution” as friction between protestors and law enforcement persists. By Stewart Burnett

Waymo has temporarily suspended robotaxi services in downtown Los Angeles after five of its vehicles were destroyed in a clash between protestors and law enforcement. In a demonstration otherwise focused on ICE immigration officers in the city, the incident saw protesters deliberately summon multiple Waymo vehicles to a single location before vandalising them with slashed tires, broken windows, and anti-ICE graffiti, after which the vehicles were set ablaze.

