Waymo robotaxis destroyed in LA protests, service suspended

Waymo has temporarily suspended robotaxi services in downtown Los Angeles after five of its vehicles were destroyed in a clash between protestors and law enforcement. In a demonstration otherwise focused on ICE immigration officers in the city, the incident saw protesters deliberately summon multiple Waymo vehicles to a single location before vandalising them with slashed tires, broken windows, and anti-ICE graffiti, after which the vehicles were set ablaze.
