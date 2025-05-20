Waymo receives green light for San Jose expansion

Fast-rising robotaxi firm Waymo has received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to expand its robotaxi operations into more areas of the San Francisco Peninsula, including San Jose. The Alphabet-owned firm, which currently runs the US’ only fully autonomous robotaxi service for paying customers, plans a gradual rollout with no immediate timeline for expansion currently in place.
