Waymo receives green light for San Jose expansion

Waymo continues its steady expansion across the Bay Area. By Stewart Burnett

Fast-rising robotaxi firm Waymo has received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to expand its robotaxi operations into more areas of the San Francisco Peninsula, including San Jose. The Alphabet-owned firm, which currently runs the US’ only fully autonomous robotaxi service for paying customers, plans a gradual rollout with no immediate timeline for expansion currently in place.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/waymo-receives-green-light-for-san-jose-expansion/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here