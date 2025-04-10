Waymo gears up for its first international tests in Tokyo

Fast-growing robotaxi firm Waymo has announced its first international testing initiative, starting in Tokyo in the week commencing 14 April 2025. The company will deploy 25 of its Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles, operated by human drivers to map key areas of the city and gather data on local driving patterns, city infrastructure, and left-hand traffic.
