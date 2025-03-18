Waymo begins mapping out San Francisco International Airport

Following a years-long negotiation process, San Francisco’s municipal government has struck a limited deal with robotaxi firm Waymo to begin mapping out the San Francisco International Airport for future autonomous vehicle operations. Under the terms of the agreement, two robotaxis will be granted access to the airport at a time for a period of 30 days, with options to renew for additional 30-day periods.
