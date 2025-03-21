VW raises €360m from Traton share sale

Volkswagen Group has brought in a much needed €360m (US$390m) infusion through the sale of a 2.2% stake in its Traton division. The company offered up to 11 million shares, equivalent to 2.2% of Traton’s issued share capital, through a private placement in an accelerated bookbuild offering aimed at institutional investors. The transaction was priced at €32.75/share. The sale reduces Volkswagen's direct holding from 89.7% to 87.5%.