Volvo unveils next-gen heavy truck with up to 600 km range

Volvo has reduced the size of the e-axle for the new FH Aero Electric, effectively creating more battery space. By Stewart Burnett

Volvo Trucks has unveiled its new heavy-duty flagship e-truck, the FH Aero Electric, which it claims promises a generational leap forwards in terms of advancing the electrification of commercial vehicles. Key to this promise are new technological innovations which have enabled the e-truck to claim a range of 600 km and a charge time of only 40 minutes.

