Volvo unveils next-gen FH Aero e-truck with 600 km range

Beyond a meaningfully improved range, Volvo’s new FH Aero e-truck also boasts a fast charging time of just 40 minutes. By Stewart Burnett

Volvo Trucks has unveiled the FH Aero Electric, a long-haul electric tractor truck with a range of up to 600 km—a meaningful improvement on Volvo’s previous offerings—and the ability to charge from 20% to 80% in 40 minutes. Designed for heavy-duty operations, the e-truck offers a payload capacity comparable to diesel models, despite a hefty total of eight onboard battery packs with a total capacity of 780 kWh.

