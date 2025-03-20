Volvo Trucks announces e-truck charge point booking service

Volvo hopes that the service will alleviate charging anxiety among hauliers, thereby boosting e-truck adoption. By Stewart Burnett

Volvo Trucks is forging ahead with plans to expand charging infrastructure availability for commercial fleets by way of a new charge point booking service. The truck maker, which first made its charging service available for vehicles from all manufacturers back in 2023, believes this will help manage demand and prevent instances of trucks being delayed due to chargers already being used.

