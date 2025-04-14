Volvo Cars warns US onshoring could take up to two years

Geely-owned Swedish automaker Volvo Cars has warned it may take some time for expanded manufacturing capacity in the US— its planned response to Trump’s new tariffs regime—to come online. In a new interview with local newspaper Dagens Nyheter, returning Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson warned it could take as long as two years, during which time it will need to continue importing electric and hybrid vehicles from Europe.
