Volvo Cars to cut 3,000 jobs, mostly white-collar

Volvo Cars announced on 26 May that plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs, primarily targeting those in white-collar roles, as part of an SEK 18bn (US$1.9 billion) cost-cutting programme first unveiled in April. The layoffs represent approximately 15% of the company's office staff and will incur a one-time restructuring cost of SEK1.5bn. Subscribe to Automotive World … Continued
Volvo Cars announced on 26 May that plans to eliminate 3,000 jobs, primarily targeting those in white-collar roles, as part of an SEK 18bn (US$1.9 billion) cost-cutting programme first unveiled in April. The layoffs represent approximately 15% of the company's office staff and will incur a one-time restructuring cost of SEK1.5bn.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Subscribe
Already a member?
https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/volvo-cars-to-cut-3000-jobs-mostly-white-collar/
Join our LinkedIn Group
Let us help you understand the future of mobility
"*" indicates required fields