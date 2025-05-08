Volvo Cars cuts jobs at South Carolina plant, blames tariffs

Geely-owned Volvo Cars is trimming its workforce at its plant in Charleston, South Carolina, by 5%, impacting around 125 of its 2,500 employees. The automaker has attributed a volatile trade environment, tariffs, and uncertain local demand for electric vehicles as reasons for the cuts; it has also asserted that the cuts are unrelated to its wider cost-reduction plan, first announced last week.
