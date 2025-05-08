Volvo Cars cuts jobs at South Carolina plant, blames tariffs

The announcement comes alongside unrelated plans by Volvo Cars to slash US$1.88bn in annual costs. By Stewart Burnett

Geely-owned Volvo Cars is trimming its workforce at its plant in Charleston, South Carolina, by 5%, impacting around 125 of its 2,500 employees. The automaker has attributed a volatile trade environment, tariffs, and uncertain local demand for electric vehicles as reasons for the cuts; it has also asserted that the cuts are unrelated to its wider cost-reduction plan, first announced last week.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/volvo-cars-cuts-jobs-at-south-carolina-plant-blames-tariffs/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here